Met Live Opera season debuts with ‘Boris Godunov’ in Sedona Oct. 9

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre announced it will continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The season will officially kick off with Modest Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” on Saturday, Oct. 9. There will be one show at 10 a.m. — a live simulcast as it is happening at the Met, according to a news release.

Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the production.

Bass René Pape reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky’s masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth’s affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself.

The Met Live Opera’s “Boris Godunov” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. (live simulcast). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the show.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for film festival members, and $15 for students. Season tickets for the entire 15th Anniversary season of the Met Live Operas are also available.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.