‘Mother Road Trio’ to play at Sound Bites Grill Oct. 9

Once again Sound Bites Grill in Sedona brings another high-powered musical act to their Celebrity Showroom Stage.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m., Mother Road Trio entertains with a power-house ensemble of seasoned professional musicians, according to a news release.

This Flagstaff-based band featuring upright-bass, guitar, vocals and harmonica plays American originals and covers, plus a lively mix of blues, country, standards, old time, jazz, Motown, rock and swing.

Their style is as diverse as Route 66 itself, and they bring a plethora of great music to every stage they grace. Band leader Sammy McRae is top dog on harmonica playing a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp that awes.

With a genuinely soulful voice, and the ability to get a crowd up on their feet begging for more, this quick-witted showman has been a “Blues Ambassador” in the Southwest for over 20 years, pleasing audiences far-and-wide with his engaging stage presence.

Mike Shiner, the band’s bass bombardier and vocal powerhouse, is classically trained, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm. With a degree from Berklee College of Music, Shiner holds down the bottom, and brings both swagger and academic polish to this dynamic trio.

Guitarist Larry Czarneck started out in the explosive music scene in Chicago, then careened off to Los Angeles, and eventually landed in Flagstaff — taking the Route 66 town by storm. Czarneck’s virtuoso guitar playing drives the trio’s infectious rhythm with precision and panache. He has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

Sound Bites Grill also features Wineaux Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6; Chill on the Hill from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7; The Eric Miller Trio from 7 to 10 pm. on Friday, Oct. 8; and The Classics from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10.

For reservations, call 928-282-2713, or visit soundbitesgrill.com to learn more. Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.