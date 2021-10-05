Sammy Davis, Dan Vega to headline Bella Vita Oct. 8-9

On Friday, Oct. 8, the inimitable and exciting performer Sammy Davis performs on the Bella Vita Ristorante outside patio stage from 6 to 9 p.m., according to a news release.

Davis is flamboyant, commanding and a true performer as he delivers one hit after another to a dancing, classic rock loving crowd. He whirls, twirls, struts and preens as he delivers each song with an energy that’s hard to match. Flamboyant and colorful are two descriptions that describe his style to a “T.”

On Saturday, Oct. 9, the perennial and talented Dan Vega takes over the stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

Vega is young, passionate about his music and a talent who understands how to feel and deliver a song. He plays music that inspires and relaxes, perfect for enjoying a fine Italian meal, outside, with a glass of wine in one hand and a fork in the other.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant, visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.