Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Tango Shalom’ premiere Oct. 8-14

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the entertaining and lighthearted new film “Tango Shalom” showing Oct. 8-14 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

From the director of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” comes a new favorite family that will dance its way into your heart.

“Tango Shalom” features an award-winning ensemble cast including Lainie Kazan, Renée Taylor, Joseph Bologna (in his final role), and Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff.

A Rabbi is about to discover that following his dreams can be rather unorthodox.

When a Tango dancer (Karina Smirnoff) asks a Rabbi Moshe (Jos Laniado) to enter a dance competition with her, there’s one big problem — due to his Orthodox beliefs, he’s not allowed to touch her! But the prize money would save his school from bankruptcy.

As they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith, Rabbi Moshe enlists the guidance of some surprising individuals while also handing the upcoming marriage of his brother (Claudio Laniado), the dueling mother-in-laws (Renée Taylor, Lainie Kazan), and his questioning wife (Judi Beecher).

The bonds of family and community are tested one dazzling dance step at a time in this lighthearted fable.

“Tango Shalom” is a unique collaboration with The Vatican, a Hasidic Synagogue, a Mosque, and a Sikh Temple, promoting a very timely, and timeless, message of peace, tolerance, and love. Leaders from around the world have praised the strength of these messages in the film and highly recommend the film.

“‘Tango Shalom’ is a feel-good family movie with a goodwill message and what we all need — no matter your religion or culture,” said Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films. “We hope audiences enjoy the fanciful story, the humor, music, dancing, and star-studded cast.”

“Tango Shalom” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 8-14. Show times will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8, 9 and 10; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 11, 13 and 14.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.