Sedona Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Queen Bees’ Oct. 11

The Sedona International Film Festival has partnered with Old Town Center for the Arts (OTCA) to bring movies back to Cottonwood, according to a news release.

“Monday Movies on Main” will return on Monday, Oct. 11, with the Cottonwood premiere of “Queen Bees” at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

The film festival and OTCA have created a safe environment to enjoy films on the big screen, following all recommended guidelines and safety protocols. The OTCA has been set up with special physically-distanced seating arrangements and attendance will be limited.

Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

“Queen Bees” was the highest-rated film by the audience at the recent Sedona International Film Festival, where it earned the Audience Choice Best Comedy Award. It is making a theatrical return by popular demand.

The film boasts an award-winning, stellar ensemble cast, including Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Loretta Devine, Jane Curtin and Christopher Lloyd.

“Queen Bees” is a comedy about the young at heart. While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Academy Award-winner Ellen Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community - just temporarily.

Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls,” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home.

But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love.

“Queen Bees” will show at the Old Town Center for the Arts on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for film festival members and $10 for students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, mentioned above, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.