Verde Valley in Brief: Marines to host Toys for Tots event set for Nov. 6 in Cottonwood

The Marine Corps Reserves League is scheduled to host a Toys for Tots event Saturday, Nov. 6, according to a news release. The run will start from Walmart, 2003 E. Rodeo Dr., Cottonwood. Kids will be able to meet Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Signups are from 9 to 11 a.m. with kickstands up at 11 a.m. Admittance fee is $20 or a gift valued at $20 or more, which can be purchased at Walmart. The run will conclude at the American Legion Post 25 in Cottonwood. Raffle prizes, event shirts and more will be available. This event is open to everyone, vehicle or motorcycle. Come and enjoy the gift of giving. For more information, call Gary Wilhaem at 928-300-2242.

Supervisors Michaels, Gregory to visit Cornville Community Association meeting Oct. 12

The Cornville Community Association is hosting District 2 Supervisor James Gregory, District 3 Supervisor Donna Michaels, and Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt at their upcoming general meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to a news release. The meeting will be held at the Oak Creek School in Cornville at 7 p.m. and all Verde Valley Residents are welcome to attend. There will be several discussions including the status of the land exchange between Yavapai County and the Nation Forest Service, which will be used to add up to 80 acres to Windmill Park in Cornville. This land exchange has been approved by Congress and signed by into law by the president. It is now in the hands of the National Forest to iron out the details of this exchange.

The meeting agenda also includes issues that are impacting local national forests in Cornville and beyond. These issues include illegal use of ATVs going off trail and damaging tender desert areas, illegal and long-term camping that has also destroyed sensitive areas, and illegal dumping of trash and human wastes. These problems have profound effect on our natural landscape and will take years to remedy. These are serious issues that if not resolved may lead to closures of the national forest to public use. Come hear what our county and forest service plan to do to remedy these issues and what members of our community can do to assist in this endeavor. The floor will be open for community input, questions, and comments.

For more information, please go to the Cornville Community Association website at www.cornvilleaz.org.

Cottonwood PD changes ‘National Night Out’ to Oct. 12 due to weather

Cottonwood Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Chad Sinn has announced a date change for the 38th annual National Night Out. Due to expected weather, Cottonwood PD moved the National Night Out event to Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Kids Park on the corner of 12th Street and Cherry Street.

Designed as a community-building campaign that promotes police-citizen partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make the Verde Valley safer. Citizens throughout the City of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley are being invited to join forces with more than 16,000 communities nationwide for the crime and drug prevention event. In all, 36 million people are expected to participate and help with “America’s night out against crime.”

Cottonwood PD is scheduled to host the free event with several martial arts demonstrations, Taser deployment, SWAT and K9 demos. Free hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, snow cones, soda and water will also be available to those who attend.

For more information, contact Sgt. Monica Kuhlt, NNO Coordinator, at 928-340-2113 or mkuhlt@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Beaver Creek hosting ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ on Oct. 31

The Beaver Creek Community Association, along with Beaver Creek Kiwanis and the Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority, are scheduled to host a Halloween Spooktacular on Sunday, Oct. 31, according to a news release. The event is in Lake Montezuma at Rollins Park in the Village Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Trunk ’n Treat, music, games, hot dogs, popcorn and witch's punch are featured. All free. Please escort your children to the Spooktacular. Bring flashlights since most parking is not lighted. Additional volunteers with vehicles are needed for trunk ‘n treat and should call 928-301-2749 to sign up.

Cottonwood Toastmasters to host open house Oct. 18

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club makes learning to speak in front of an audience comfortable and fun. The club invites the public to attend an open house on Monday, Oct. 18, from noon to 1 p.m. at On the Greens Community Room, 969 On the Greens Blvd., Cottonwood. Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for as long as they wish before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results. Guests will have an opportunity to observe how meetings are conducted and to participate if they wish. Light refreshments will be served. For more information and gate code, contact us at 928-900-3439 or email the club at cottonwoodtoasties@gmail.com.

League of Women Voters to host voter education program Oct. 27

The newly formed League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona, a result of the merger of the Greater Verde Valley and Flagstaff chapters, will present an informative and interactive Voter Education Program on the facts, changes, and challenges concerning voting in Arizona in 2022. Panelists will include Crystal Cree, director of Legislative Affairs and Special Projects for the Office of the President at Diné College; Patty Hansen, Coconino County recorder, and Leslie Hoffman, Yavapai County recorder. There will be ample time for questions and answers. Due to the COVID-19, the program will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, please contact LWVNAZ@gmail.com.



Mingus Mountain Republican Club to host luncheon Oct. 12

The Mingus Mountain Republican Club is hosting a luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood. Scheduled to speak is 2022 Senate candidate Blake Masters. The Tucson native attended Stanford University and Stanford Law. He currently runs a multi-billion dollar firm that invests in new technology companies, and the Thiel Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes science and innovation. Masters will talk about the economy, K-12 education and big-tech companies. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. and lunch is served at 11 a.m. Lunch includes entrée, salad, desert, coffee or iced tea, and is $12. There is a $5 fee if no lunch. Sodas are $1. An RSVP is required before Oct. 8 to mingusmountainrepublicans@gmail.com, or call 928-295-8769.

Quilters Guild to host show Oct. 15-16 in Cottonwood

Quail Country Quilters Guild presents its 2021 Quilt Show at the Cottonwood Community School, 500 E. Mingus Ave., according to a news release. The Quilt Show is held in the gymnasium Friday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and, Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for ages 9 to 18; ages 8 and younger and ages 80 and older are free. “A New Dawn” is the name of this year’s raffle quilt. It will be on display during the show and tickets can be purchased for $1 each or $5 for six. It measures 91 inches by 101 inches (Queen/King) and the winner will be announced at the end of the show. Proceeds are partially used to fund our charity quilting projects. There will be approximately 150 quilts and quilting projects on display. In addition there will be a boutique with hand-crafted items and quilts for sale. Vendors will be available selling fabric, quilting related supplies, kits, etc. For more information call Bev Lawrence, Quilt Show co-chairperson, at 928-300-7891.

Wreath contest returns to Camp Verde Library; deadline to submit entry is Oct. 23

Friends of the Camp Verde Library have announced the annual wreath contest and silent auction for 2021, according to a news release. Pick up an entry form at the library or print one out at campverde.az.gov/home/showdocument?id=10750 and fill it out. Drop off your wreath and entry form at the library Friday or Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Be creative! Make your wreath out of any dried materials: barbed wire, twigs, tree branches, corks, tumbleweeds, paintbrushes, and more! Let your imagination run wild!

Wreaths will be displayed at the library from Oct. 25 until Nov. 20. Vote for your favorite wreath any time during the show. A silent auction for the wreaths will be held during the show with the bidding closing on Saturday, Nov. 20, at noon. Winning bidders will be notified and must arrange to pick up their wreaths before Thanksgiving weekend. Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.