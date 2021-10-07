OFFERS
City of Cottonwood announces upcoming street closures along Mingus Ave. as construction continues

The City of Prescott announced Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, that construction crews will need to close 10th, 14th and 15th streets where they intersect with the north side of Mingus Ave. at certain points between Monday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 25. (Vyto Starinskas/Independent, file)

Originally Published: October 7, 2021 5:57 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Mingus Ave. reconstruction project is going to force crews to temporarily close several streets along the main road beginning next week, according to a news release Thursday.

Crews are preparing to install concrete curbs and a gutter along Mingus Ave., and part of that installation will cross some intersecting streets.

With that, crews will temporarily close 10th, 14th and 15th streets where they intersect with the north side of Mingus Ave. The closures are scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 11, and last through Monday, Oct. 25, according to a news release.

Traffic utilizing 10th Street may use 12th Street as a detour.

“We ask that motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs,” a news release stated. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this project.”

For more information about the project, contact Martin Smith, project manager for the City of Cottonwood, at 928-340-2773, or email msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Information provided by the City of Cottonwood.

