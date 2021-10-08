‘Music in the Stacks’ returns to Camp Verde Library Oct. 14

CAMP VERDE — Local musicians Seth Brown, Reno McCormick and Michael Peters are scheduled to perform at this month’s “Music in the Stacks” at the Camp Verde Library, according to a news release.

This month’s Music in the Stacks event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Road, in the fireside room.

“Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in northern Arizona,” a news release stated. “There are three to five different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.”

For more information about this or any other library program, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

Information provided by the Camp Verde Library.