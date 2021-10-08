OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 08
‘Music in the Stacks’ returns to Camp Verde Library Oct. 14

Music in the Stacks returns to the Camp Verde Library on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (CVL/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 8, 2021 11:46 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Local musicians Seth Brown, Reno McCormick and Michael Peters are scheduled to perform at this month’s “Music in the Stacks” at the Camp Verde Library, according to a news release.

This month’s Music in the Stacks event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Camp Verde Library, 130 Black Bridge Loop Road, in the fireside room.

“Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in northern Arizona,” a news release stated. “There are three to five different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.”

For more information about this or any other library program, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.

Information provided by the Camp Verde Library.

