Sat, Oct. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Supervisors Michaels, Gregory to visit Cornville Community Association meeting Oct. 12

In this undated file photo, citizens of Cornville attending a planning and zoning meeting at the Oak Creek Elementary School gymnasium. The Cornville Community Association is hosting District 2 Supervisor James Gregory, District 3 Supervisor Donna Michaels, and Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt at their upcoming general meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Independent file photo)

Originally Published: October 9, 2021 12:23 p.m.

The Cornville Community Association is hosting District 2 Supervisor James Gregory, District 3 Supervisor Donna Michaels, and Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt at their upcoming general meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, according to a news release.

The meeting will be held at the Oak Creek School in Cornville at 7 p.m. and all Verde Valley Residents are welcome to attend. There will be several discussions including the status of the land exchange between Yavapai County and the Nation Forest Service, which will be used to add up to 80 acres to Windmill Park in Cornville.

This land exchange has been approved by Congress and signed by into law by the president. It is now in the hands of the National Forest to iron out the details of this exchange.

The meeting agenda also includes issues that are impacting local national forests in Cornville and beyond. These issues include illegal use of ATVs going off trail and damaging tender desert areas, illegal and long-term camping that has also destroyed sensitive areas, and illegal dumping of trash and human wastes.

These problems have profound effect on our natural landscape and will take years to remedy. These are serious issues that if not resolved may lead to closures of the national forest to public use.

Come hear what our county and forest service plan to do to remedy these issues and what members of our community can do to assist in this endeavor. The floor will be open for community input, questions, and comments.

For more information, please go to the Cornville Community Association website at www.cornvilleaz.org.

Information provided by the Cornville Community Association.

