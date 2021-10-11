OFFERS
Mon, Oct. 11
El Valle Artist Association to host Jan Sitts in Cottonwood on Oct. 14

Artwork by Jan Sitts. (El Valley Artist Association/Courtesy)

Artwork by Jan Sitts. (El Valley Artist Association/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 11, 2021 11:12 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — El Valle Artist Association (EVAA) recently announced it will hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, according to a news release.

The meeting will take place at Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

“Social distancing and masks are recommended. If you are an artist or interested in the arts, come to the meeting,” a news release stated.

The meeting includes a business session, selection of Artist of the Month and an art demo. This month, Jan Sitts, who will be focusing on Mixed Media Abstract/Acrylics in her workshop on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pine Shadows, will be doing the demo.

Sitts is an internationally known painter and painting instructor, whose unique work has embraced art lovers for the last 35 years. This workshop invites you into a unique process of exploring more creative ways of self-expression.

“Sitts will lead you in constructing your own mixed-media abstraction … combining aggressive textures and unusual mediums with various materials, including acrylic paint, acrylic inks and gels,” a news release stated.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. Also, EVAA artists can now showcase their art for sale in the cases at the library. Stop by to view the artwork.

EVAA artists can show their work at the Cottonwood Library, the Northern Arizona Rehab Center on Willard Street and Foothills Bank. For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org, or call Judith Manocchia at 401-461-4707.

Information provided by the El Valle Artist Association.

