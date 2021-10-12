Glen Campbell tribute weekend set for Sound Bites Oct. 15-16

Glen Campbell bandleader Jeff Dayton plays a two-night weekend at Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona on Friday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., according to a news release.

For his Friday show, Dayton, a songwriter and recording artist in his own right, takes you on a trip through time and his 15-years playing with the Campbell, sharing insights only a true friend and insider can know.

As he tells the stories of his relationship with Campbell, and the music and good times they shared, he plays songs that capture that journey and bring the audience ever closer into knowing what Campbell was like.

He shares stories about their shows and adventures, and what it was like traveling and recording with one of America’s best-loved and most-respected country/pop artist of all time.

It will be an intimate performance.

On Saturday, he takes the stage with his band to deliver with power the songs Campbell gifted the world with.

The night is billed as a “Salute to Glenn Campbell” and that is precisely what the show is all about – bringing the feeling of fun and love Campbell shared to the stage.

Everybody is invited to sing along.

Sound Bites Grill also offers live music on Wednesdays, Thursdays and sometimes Sundays every week.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. it’s “Wineaux Wednesday” featuring Sedona’s own Patrick Ki on Ukulele and guitar. Always a favorite with the locals and visitors alike, he sets the mood.

Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s “Chill on the Hill” with Eric Miller and Adrial Zang. This prolific duo of extremely talented local musicians that are always fun to watch and dance to.

Sunday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s Tucson-based troubadour Corey Specter. He is 1,000% pure energy combined with passion, and delivery. Plan to have fun if you go to see him.

Please call 928-282-2713 for reservations or visit soundbitesgrill.com to learn more. Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.