McFarland, Vega visit Bella Vita Oct. 15-16

As we head into the fall the weather in Sedona becomes even more perfect for dining outside under the stars while listening to music performed live by talented musicians who know how to entertain.

On Friday, Oct. 15, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jerry McFarland takes his turn on the beautiful Bella Vita Ristorante outside stage where under the patio lights he plays and sings his heart out, according to a news release.

McFarland is a seasoned professional singer/songwriter with a plethora of songs, played and sung with the poise and confidence of a seasoned professional. Take your pick. Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical, Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and The Beatles punctuate his original songs with skill and precision.

Career highlights include sharing the stage with great artists such as Bill Medley of the famed Righteous Brothers; The Drifters and many other famous performers. McFarland has had the pleasure to sing in such venues as the Hollywood Bowl, The Troubadour and Anaheim Stadium, working with great touring musicians such as Cher and Jose Feliciano.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Bella Vita Ristorante features the marvelous talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega. A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be.

Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians. He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable, and his stage presence is commanding. He is one of Sedona’s best and a real treat for those looking for a great night out of music and fine dining.

Make it a point to enjoy great live music by McFarland and Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend. The restaurant is located at 6701 W. State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant, visit bellavitarestaurant.com, or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.