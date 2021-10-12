‘Mogollon’ to play Concert Under the Stars Oct. 15 during two-day event benefitting veterans

The Verde Valley’s nonprofit Sisterhood Connection Foundation is producing Octoberfest-Supporting our VETS Fall Festival Fundraiser at the Jackpot Ranch on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, according to a news release.

Both event days will benefit Northern Arizona Veterans and Veteran programs in need.

The Concert Under the Stars is Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket and sit under the stars while enjoying delicious beverages and meals provided by food trucks. Enjoy music by the popular band Mogollon. Admission is $20 online and $25 at the gate. All ages are welcome.

Boots and Barrels begins the morning of Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. with a delicious pancake breakfast served by the American Legion. This will begin a full day of fun family activities, which end at 6 p.m. Arts and crafts vendors will be on hand as well as a farmer’s market, music, various food trucks, wine tasting and beer garden. The highlight of the day will be the Boots and Barrels barrel racing competition featuring talented riders.

Admission for the whole day is only $2.

“Because this fundraiser’s focus honors all veterans and military, the day will also include a memorial flag raising, Color Guard presentation, and special guest speakers Terrie Frankel and Fred Shinn,” a news release stated.

Frankel is the only Lifetime Honorary Commander at Luke Air Force Base and a USO entertainer from the 1968 Vietnam Tour. Shinn served as a Captain in the Army Security Agency 1960-63.

Hearts for Our Veterans Heroes Wall, featuring local artists, will be a standing display honoring the military and veterans. At that site, anyone interested will have an opportunity to write letters to the military serving overseas and to those in VA hospitals and care homes.

“Sisterhood Connection Foundation’s mission is to make a positive difference in local communities by enriching the lives of others,” a news release stated.

For more info on these events, sponsorship and to purchase pre-sale concert tickets, visit SisterhoodConnection

Foundation.org. Jackpot Ranch is located at 2025 W. Reservation Loop Dr. in Camp Verde.

Information provided by the Sisterhood Connection Foundation.