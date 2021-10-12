Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
The Cottonwood Police and Fire departments, and the Verde Valley Ambulance Service, responded to an injury accident at the intersection of 12th Street and State Route 89A at around 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Cottonwood.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to Cottonwood Police on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The driver of one of the vehicles was transported to the Verde Valley Medical Center for a possible head injury and the passenger in the other vehicle had a minor injury, police stated.
The at-fault vehicle’s driver was cited for failure to yield at an intersection, the police said.
