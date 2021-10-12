‘Rock, Gem & Jewelry Show’ set for Oct. 16 in Sedona

The Sedona Gem and Mineral Club is hosting its 20th annual “Rock, Gem & Jewelry Show” on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sedona Red Rock High School, according to a news release.

SRRHS, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, will host more than 40 vendors offering dazzling crystals, amethyst, colorful agates, unusual minerals, rare fossils, meteorites, custom jewelry, gemstones, beads and more.

Again we are hosting our hourly raffle, with a brilliant Amethyst Geode as the grand prize, the kids adventure and a silent auction. This event benefits our nonprofit Sedona Gem & Mineral Club Scholarship Fund.

Admission: $4 for adults and children 12 and under are free. No charge for parking. For more information, visit sedonagemandmineral.org.

Information provided by the Sedona Gem and Mineral Club.