Sedona Arts Academy announces upcoming October events

Cooking with Chef Minyan Zhu, Thursday, Oct. 14, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Empower yourself to make the most delicious soups, sourdough, sourdough pizza using seasonal ingredients and techniques that will give you limitless options when it comes to crafting your meals.

Class schedule (attend one class or the full series): Friday, Oct. 14 – Soups; Friday, Oct. 18 – Sourdough; Friday, Nov. 4 - Sourdough Pizza; Friday, Nov. 18 - Blender Magic; Friday, Dec. 9 - Art of the Pickle.

Advanced registration is recommended for these events. Full series package is $135 with advance purchase or $145 at the door. Single classes are $35 each in advance or $45 at the door. Classes are limited to 30 participants. We are following CDC COVID-19 guidelines for masks and vaccinations. Sorry, no refunds. Tickets are available at bit.ly/saa-cooking-class-fall21 or call 860-705-9711.

Open Mic Night and Master Class with Sabina Sandoval, Oct. 17, 6 to 10 p.m.

Join us for Sabina Sandoval’s Free to be Me Drumming Event Master Class. Let our spirits soar, and the pulse of the earth be felt, by people united by the healing rhythm, the pounding of our hearts with one of the most powerful instruments in the world … the drum. This is for all ages and skill levels. Drums will be provided. Drumming is 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by open mic night from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $35. Open Mic only at 7:30 p.m. is $10. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/SAA-open-mic-weekly.

Wine 101 with Steve Bailey, The Mayor of Wine, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Join us for a wine tasting and education class presented by Steve Bailey, The Mayor of Wine. It’s the California and France Faceoff. Steve has been in the wine business for more than 30 years. He is a Certified Sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers, and a Certified Specialist of Wine. His is also certified as an Italian Wine Specialist and holds a Level 3 certification with the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET).

The Wine 101 course will teach you to better understand wine, including varietal types and how to select the proper wine. Steve will discuss everything from selecting a glass and opening the wine to how to taste it, assess it, serve it and preserve it.

Tickets are $45 per person and include a charcuterie board, provided by Chef John Ramagli of Rotten Johnny’s, a free wine glass and six California and France wines in the tasting. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/SAA-wine-taste or call 860-705-9711. SAA will be following COVID-19 guidelines so attendance is limited to 30 people. Reservations are required. Sorry, no refunds.

Sight, Sounds and Samplings of the American Soldier with Robin Slonina, Oct. 20, 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Opening reception for Robin Slonina and her Wonder Women Art Collection will be on display. Douglas Taurel will perform a monologue or two from his upcoming production of The American Soldier. Our Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Quinton Jenkins. Samplings of American cuisine will be provided and a camouflage body painting by TV show Skin Wars creator and artist Robin Slonina featuring model and Army Reservist Rebecca Woodberry. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at bit.ly/SSS-American-Soldier.

The American Soldier starring Douglas Taurel, Oct. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.

The American Soldier is based on and inspired by real stories and letters written by veterans and their families from the American Revolution through the current conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. It reveals the struggles American soldiers face at war and their internal struggles to come back home.

The show strives to help us understand how and why it is so difficult for men and women in the armed services to re-enter civilian life when they return home. It’s goal is to honor our veterans and thank their families for their immense sacrifice to our country.

Starring Douglas Taurel, directed by Padraic Lillis and consulted by Stephen Jobes, and was originally developed in Emmy Award-winner Matt Hoverman’s GO-SOLO Workshop.

For the first time ever, pick your seats in advance with our new seating map. We will be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/etc-american-soldier.

Advance /Reserved Seating – $55 (sit at table with your friends/family, drink tickets available and table service); Advance /Reserved Table – $165 (reserve an entire table of three for your friends/family, drink tickets available and table service); Advance – $35; At Door – $45; Video on Demand – stream from home on demand via On-the-Stage - $20 (link for purchase coming soon).

All events will be held at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 State Route 179, Suite C-100, in the Village of Oak Creek. For additional information or to book your tickets by phone please call 860-705-9711.

