Sedona Film Fest presents ‘American Harmony’ encore Oct. 17

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special encore of “American Harmony” on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“American Harmony” won the Audience Award and was one of the festival favorites at the Sedona International Film Festival when it premiered a decade ago and has been winning raves from audiences and critics around the world ever since.

Every year, thousands compete in the world’s greatest singing competition that you’ve never heard of. At the International Championships of Barbershop Singing, passion is equaled only by raw talent, and the reward is not fame or fortune, but simply victory.

“American Harmony” focuses on four quartets in the ultra-obsessive, zany, and heartfelt world of competitive barbershop singing. Each team is vying for top honors in what turns out to be the closest and most controversial victory in the competition s 70-year history.

Max Q is the heavy favorite — a superstar quartet comprised of former Champions. Looking to upset them is OC Times (The Heart-Throbs), Vocal Spectrum (The Rookies) and Reveille, an aging foursome that has been performing together for 30 years.

This fascinating documentary captures all the behind-the-scenes drama of quartet life from big egos to brain cancer and all the glory that comes with competing simply out of love of the game.

As an added bonus, Sedona’s own Harmony on the Rocks will perform barbershop music before the screening!

Harmony on the Rocks, the Sedona chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is celebrating its 20th year. The group invites all men and women who are interested in singing to join us on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Church of the Red Rocks at 54 Bowstring Drive (off State Route 179). It’s an informal, musical occasion. For more information call 928-203-1156.

Harmony on the Rocks is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit musical organization.

“American Harmony” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.