Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Bergman Island’ premiere Oct. 15-21

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Bergman Island” showing Oct. 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, according to a news release.

“Bergman Island” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Vicky Krieps and Anders Danielsen Lie.

A filmmaking couple living in America, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films.

As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart.

“Bergman Island” is a film about love for cinema, and Bergman particularly, and is also a double love story.

“Bergman Island” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 15-21. Show times will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15; 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17; 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18; and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for film festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A, in west Sedona. For more information, visit sedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by the Sedona International Film Festival.