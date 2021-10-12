Yavapai College Performing Arts Center announces 2021-22 season lineup

The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center has spent the COVID-19 lockdown cleaning, revamping and modernizing its facilities and is ready to throw off the pandemic shackles with a compelling and eclectic 16-show season, according to a news release.

“I am thrilled to present our 21-22 season,” Yavapai College Performing Arts Center Director of Programming and Development Dr. Craig Ralston said. “We have rescheduled canceled shows and engaged new artists you will love. With our new HVAC system purifying the air, our performing arts center is ready to welcome you back.”

YCPAC will raise the curtain Saturday night, Oct. 23, with Bluegrass Mass, a sweet and heartfelt celebration. Tim Sharp and Wes Ramsey’s Come Away to the Skies: A High Lonesome Mass anchors an evening of downhome music from YC’s choral ensembles and local Bluegrass performers.

YCPAC crosses oceans and eras six days later, when Guitars from Spain (Oct. 29) brings Andalusian guitar maestro José Antonio Rodríguez and Latin Grammy Award-winner Twanguero together to create an evening steeped in the flavor and romance of Spain’s centuries-old musical traditions.

November mixes reverence and fire at the YCPAC. In Voices of Service (Nov. 12), a fundraiser presented with U.S. VETS-Prescott, four singing sergeants blend their voices in an evening of inspirational music to benefit comrades in local veteran’s programs.

Fresh from a triumphant appearance on America’s Got Talent, the sergeants sing to spread awareness about Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome and other visible and invisible wounds.

They are followed, Nov. 19, by rising country music star Kalie Shorr. Come hear the dynamic voice behind “Fight Like a Girl,” whose critically acclaimed 2019 album, Open Book, led CMT to proclaim her one of the “Next Women of Country.”

YCPAC continues the country vibe with an early Christmas present, when Grammy/CMA nominee Josh Turner brings his unforgettable voice and his “Holiday & The Hits” tour into Prescott for one remarkable Yuletide performance (Dec. 2).

The college continues the holiday spirit, with Handel’s Messiah, sung lovingly by YC’s combined choirs and special guest soloists, Dec. 4 and 5. Then join the community in Bedford Falls this Christmas, when YCPAC encores its live musical adaptation of the Frank Capra classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Dec. 16 to 19.

TICKETS

YCPAC Director’s Choice subscription packages, featuring four pre-selected performances, are already on sale. Pre-show dinners at the YCPAC are available for certain events.

Single tickets and “Pick 3” packages (pick 3 shows, save 10%) went on sale Sept. 14. The YCPAC ticket office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For reservations or more information, please call 928-776-2000, or visit ycpac.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.