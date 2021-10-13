OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 13
Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18

An artists rendition shows the 6th St. Lofts project, a 56-unit multi-family development that is being planned for 75 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, to discuss a conditional use permit and design review of the project. (City of Cottonwood/Courtesy)

An artists rendition shows the 6th St. Lofts project, a 56-unit multi-family development that is being planned for 75 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, to discuss a conditional use permit and design review of the project. (City of Cottonwood/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | @52MediaWorks | 52MediaWorks
Originally Published: October 13, 2021 3:59 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, to discuss a conditional use permit and design review for a 56-unit multi-family development, according to a news release.

The meeting, scheduled to be held at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St.

The commission plans to review a request for a conditional use permit for a 56-unit multi-family development and a building height of three stories and up to 45 feet at 75 S. 6th St. between 6th and 7th Streets, and approximately 300 feet south of Mingus Ave.

In addition to the development, the commission plans to talk about a design for a new Unisource building, and a conditional use permit for a special directional sign.

photo

An artists rendition shows the 6th St. Lofts project, a 56-unit multi-family development that is being planned for 75 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood. The City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, to discuss a conditional use permit and design review of the project. (City of Cottonwood/Courtesy)

Unisource Energy Services is requesting a design review for a new administration building, warehouse, storage building and parking areas just south of Cherry Street between Main Street and 12th Street.

The parcel is zoned C-2 (Heavy Commercial) is located at 521 S. 14th St., Cottonwood.

The public is encouraged to send comments to the City of Cottonwood’s Community Development Director Scott Ellis by noon Friday, Oct. 15, at sellis@cottonwoodaz.gov.

“A verbal comment period will be provided during each hearing item. The chair may impose a time limit on each speaker. The commission will not consider written materials submitted less than three working days before the meeting,” Ellis said in a statement.

These agenda items may be heard at the next regularly scheduled Planning and Zoning meeting if an unexpected cancellation of Monday’s meeting comes up.

All materials related to Monday’s meeting can be reviewed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to noon at the City of Cottonwood’s Development Department, 111 N. Main St.

For more information, please call 928-634-5505 or visit cottonwoodaz.gov.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

