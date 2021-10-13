Verde Valley in Brief: Yavapai County Lions Club to host eye care clinic in Camp Verde Nov. 4

On Thursday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the Lions Club of Yavapai County will bring eye care services through their mobile doctor’s office to the Camp Verde community, according to a news release. There are 20 appointments available. Applications and complete details of the event are offered at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Rd. Participants must bring documents to show proof of income when applying, which can include AHCCCS card, Social Security paperwork, 2020 tax return or current weekly or monthly pay stub. Appointments must be made through library specialist Carson Ralston by calling 928-554-8391, or email carson.ralston@campverde.az.gov. Visit cvlibrary.org for more information.

Verde Valley Author Expo set for Nov. 20 in Old Town Cottonwood

This year, the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse in Old Town is hosting the Verde Valley Author Expo on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to a news release. This event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and have the chance to meet local Verde Valley authors of different genres. Admission is free and parking is free for this event. The Cottonwood Community Clubhouse is located at 805 Main St. The Cottonwood Public Library recently rebranded the event and is excited to share it once again with the community. Local authors interested in participating in the 2021 Verde Valley Author Expo can fill out an application on the library website. The $25 table fee is due before Monday, Nov. 15. For more information, visit ctwpl.info, or call 928-634-7559.

Beaver Creek to host community meeting Oct. 20

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, join the Beaver Creek Community Action team in welcoming a representative from each of the following organizations: Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office; Coconino National Forest Red Rock Ranger District; Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District; and Yavapai County Board of Supervisors to discuss issues regarding vandalism, trespassing, illegal trail usage and illegal dumping on government land in the Beaver Creek area. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. at the Beaver Creek School multi-purpose building, 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock. For more information, email billyestes@commspeed.net.

‘Mental Health Monday’ Zoom meeting set for Oct. 25

The Office of Individual and Family Affairs (OIFA) is the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) office whose mission is ensuring the behavioral health community’s voice is heard by AHCCCS and the individual health plans, according to a news release. OIFA will be the topic of the next Mental Health Monday on Oct. 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Join us for a presentation from the OIFA offices of northern, central and southern Arizona health plans and an open question/answer discussion. This free program has been organized by NAMI Yavapai and the Northern Arizona Peer & Family Coalition. Deb Jorgensen of Care1st Arizona, Tony Smith of Arizona Complete Health and Dawn McReynolds of United Health Care are three speakers scheduled to appear at the Zoom meeting Oct. 25. The program is free by going to namiyavapai.org/mental-health-monday/ or contact NAMIYavapai.org for more information.

‘Monday at the Museum’ to teach whisk broom making Oct. 18

The Sedona Heritage Museum is scheduled to host a "Monday at the Museum" event that will feature a class on Appalachian Folk Art Broom making Monday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release. Taking place at the Sedona Heritage Museum, 735 Jordan Road, your instructor, Carolyn Grebenstein from Bearcat Studio, will teach you how to make your own turkey wing whisk broom and a cob-webber broom at this highly popular workshop. Each participant leaves with the broom they make. This class does require an RSVP and it costs $20 per person. No children under 10. This craft does require some light pulling but no sewing at all. “Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/demonstration held every Monday from September through May. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call the volunteer coordinator at 928-282-7038.