Fri, Oct. 15
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale church to dedicate stained-glass window Nov. 7; host blood drive Nov. 15

This undated photo shows two workers get ready to install stained-glass window at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale. The church will host a dedication ceremony Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Spirit of Joy/Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 14, 2021 12:41 p.m.

CLARKDALE — A series of fall events are being planned by Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Clarkdale beginning with a special service on Sunday, Oct. 31, welcoming both new church members and returning, seasonal members, a news release stated.

One week later, on Sunday, Nov. 7, a ceremony dedicating a large, circular stained-glass window in the church Narthex depicting the red rocks of Sedona as viewed through the church’s altar window.

It has joined a previous work depicting the view from the church entrance toward Mingus Mountain with sunlight rays from Heaven shining down on the mountain.

The two windows were designed by the late artist Elizabeth (Liz) Saunders, a charter member of Spirit of Joy. Both windows were constructed by Richard Sturm, a Cottonwood stained-glass artist.

Original design sketches by the artist will be on display. These sketches include notes by Saunders and Sturm on design modifications and color choices for the windows. Tools used in the process of executing the design also will be on display.

Finally, a weekend celebration honoring our nation’s veterans will begin Sunday, Nov. 14, at the 9:30 a.m. church service and followed on Monday, Nov. 15, with a Red Cross Blood Drive on the church property.

The Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. Register to donate blood either at 800-Red-Cross (733-2767) or online at redcrossblood.org using the Sponsor Code “Joy.”

Spirit of Joy is located at 330 Scenic Drive, Clarkdale. For more information, contact Pastor Sharon Brown at 928-634-4102.

Information provided by Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church.

