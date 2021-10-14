OFFERS
Independent seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos for a special section published in The Verde Independent may send their information by email to editorial@verdenews.com or use the online form at VerdeNews.com/veterans-day. (Independent stock photo)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: October 14, 2021 12:40 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will publish in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos — or that of their family members — may send their information to the Independent newsroom by email to editorial@verdenews.com.

You also may use the online form at VerdeNews.com/veterans-day, or you may bring or mail your information to the Independent office: Independent Veterans Day Tribute, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

All veterans who live in the Verde Valley area are welcome to participate in this Salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions.

Feel free to tell us your story!

For more information, call Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. at 928-634-2241, ext. 6033, or email bbergner@verdenews.com.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 1.

News