Independent seeks readers’ military service stories, photos
COTTONWOOD — The Verde Independent wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will publish in November in observance of Veterans Day.
Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos — or that of their family members — may send their information to the Independent newsroom by email to editorial@verdenews.com.
You also may use the online form at VerdeNews.com/veterans-day, or you may bring or mail your information to the Independent office: Independent Veterans Day Tribute, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
All veterans who live in the Verde Valley area are welcome to participate in this Salute to Veterans edition.
Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions.
Feel free to tell us your story!
For more information, call Editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. at 928-634-2241, ext. 6033, or email bbergner@verdenews.com.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 1.
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- New Cottonwood consignment store an abundance of Hidden Treasures
- Hundreds protest COVID-vaccine mandate for jobs at VVMC
- Obituary: Dr. Joel E. Futral
- It’s Croptober! Verde Valley’s first legal pot harvest underway
- Sen. Wendy Rogers makes appearance at VVMC protest; sticks up for Sinema after ASU confrontation
- Obituary: Penny Denise Smith
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- Some 200,000 Arizonans are getting $32 checks from the state. Here's why
- 2 Cottonwood residents arrested for alleged car theft, burglary
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: