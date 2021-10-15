Obituary: Carolyn Rose Anthony

Carolyn Rose Anthony

1937 - 2021

Carolyn Rose Anthony passed away peacefully in her home on October 6th, 2021 in the care of Hospice and family. She was 84 years old. Carolyn was born to John Lane and Clara Marjorie Sprinkle on September 20, 1937, in Kokomo Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Clara Mae Brough and Trudy Jones, and her husband, Bobby Joe Anthony. She is survived by her brothers, John Earl Sprinkle, Danny Sprinkle (Rosie), and Oliver Sprinkle (Pam); her daughter, Tracy Madigan; son, Richard Anthony (Cynthia); stepdaughter, Gabe Shier (Wally); fourteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Carolyn captivated family and friends through her youthful spirit, notorious for participating in family games, sharing stories, and the occasional inappropriate one-liner. Her passion was her family and she crafted memories around delicious home cooked meals, holidays, and her love for others that will last a lifetime in each of our hearts.

While Carolyn remained engaged in family outings, drinks with friends, and the occasional big win at the casino, the loss of her husband Bobby in 2013 sat heavy on her heart. Her family grieves her loss, but they find comfort knowing that she is wrapped in his arms once again.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 23rd at Bueler Funeral Home, 143 E. Arnold St. Camp Verde at 11:00 a.m.. Gathering of friends and family to follow services at VFW 377 S. Access Rd., (Veteran’s Way), Camp Verde, AZ 86322.



