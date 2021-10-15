Obituary: Ernest W. Yeager

Ernest W. Yeager

1938-2021

Ernie went home to be with his Lord on September 30, 2021. Ernie was born on Nov. 15, 1938 in Phoenix, AZ.

He grew up in Phoenix and graduated from Phoenix Union High School.

After high school he joined the Army National Guard, and served in the National Guard for four years.





He married the love of his life, Janet Iles, on June 13, 1959 and together they had one son, Dale. Ernie and Janet celebrated 62 years of marriage this year.



Throughout his life, Ernie made his home in Phoenix, Camp Verde, and Payson. He owned and operated several successful prototype machine shops during his lifetime. He was a successful businessman and machinist. In his younger years, he enjoyed rebuilding and racing vintage hotrods. He also enjoyed his gun business, which he had for many years.



Ernie loved his country and his family. He loved to barbeque, and loved to share his talents on the grill with anyone he could. He would make BBQ for church activities, local schools, and for the Boy Scouts.



He was also known for his homemade barbeque sauce.



Ernie is survived by his wife, Janet; his son, Dale (Tammy) and his three grandsons, Zach (Sherrie), Ron (Ashley) and Clint (Courtney). He is also survived by six great grandchildren, Mia, Ben, Sam, Angelica, Hunter and Milo. Ernie was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. We know that one day we will see him again.



“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him and he will make your paths straight”. Psalm 3:4-5



