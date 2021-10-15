OFFERS
Obituary: James H. Brady

James H. Brady. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 15, 2021 5:53 p.m.

James H. Brady

1946 - 2021

On Friday October 8th, 2021 James H. Brady, 74, passed away at home surrounded by family. Jim was born on December 23rd, 1946 to Edith and Charles Brady in Los Angeles, California.

At the age of 17, Jim joined the Navy where he served his country for six years including a tour in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Jim spent the last 33 years in the Verde Valley as an all around Mr. Fix it.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carol of 34 years; children, Seana, Brandon and Danielle and his grandchildren, Gage, Aidyn, Gabriel, Michael and Gavyn. Jim is remembered as a hard working and loving husband, father, pop-pop and friend to all who knew him.

His family will be celebrating his long life on October 23rd, 2021 at the Oak Creek Valley Estates. Donations can be made to his family.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

