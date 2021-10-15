Obituary: Miranda Jeannette (Chavez) Espinosa

Miranda Jeannette (Chavez) Espinosa

1984 - 2021

Our world was better because YOU were in it! October 22, 1984 – October 11, 2021 Miranda Jeanette (Chavez) Espinosa of Norco, CA, a loving wife and mother, daughter, sister, friend, and mentor was kept safe by her Guardian Angels to discover a new home above. She is survived by her loving husband, Danny; daughter, Bennie; mother, Barbara; father, Ray and brothers, Daniel, Rocky and Joey.



Born in Flagstaff, she grew up in Cottonwood, Arizona where early on she demonstrated her determined spirit, love for others, passion for livestock, agriculture, and devotion to God. A 4-H Leader, AZ Game and Fish Instructor, Catechism Instructor, Verde Valley Teen Maze collaborator, FFA member, Verde Valley Network Council Teen Leader, AZ State Teen Council, JOLT, JITA and multiple other local and regional events filled her life growing up in Cottonwood.

As a NAU graduate, she embarked on her career as an Elementary/Special Education teacher, and after the birth of her beloved daughter started her journey in motherhood. Moving to Norco (Horse Town U.S.A.) in 2016, she settled in and started her small farm operation with her husband and daughter. Their Turquoise Daisy Goats was born in 2017 which led to Budderbeans (Bennie’s herd) in 2020. She joined the Alvord Aggies 4-H Club, and while her family spent countless hours learning the ins and outs of dairy goats and the American Dairy Goat Association (ADGA) she worked with local youth in sharing her time and talents.



Services will be held in Cottonwood, Arizona at Immaculate Conception Parish on her birthday, October 22, 2021, Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. Contributions can be made in her name to: Immaculate Conception Religious Education program, 700 N Bill Gray Rd., Cottonwood, AZ. 86326. Burial will be at a later date.



Information was provided by the family.