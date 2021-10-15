Obituary Notice: Jerry Orabuena Jr.
Originally Published: October 15, 2021 5:44 p.m.
Jerry Orabuena Jr., age 59, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 6, 2021 in Sedona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation of Prescott Valley, Arizona, is in charge of the arrangements.
Most Read
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- New Cottonwood consignment store an abundance of Hidden Treasures
- Hundreds protest COVID-vaccine mandate for jobs at VVMC
- Obituary: Dr. Joel E. Futral
- It’s Croptober! Verde Valley’s first legal pot harvest underway
- Sen. Wendy Rogers makes appearance at VVMC protest; sticks up for Sinema after ASU confrontation
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Police: 2 suspects wanted for breaking into Sedona marijuana dispensary; $400 offered for tip leading to arrest
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- Some 200,000 Arizonans are getting $32 checks from the state. Here's why
- 2 Cottonwood residents arrested for alleged car theft, burglary
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: