Obituary: Tina Irene Cochran

Tina Irene Cochran

1965 - 2021

Tina parted this life on September 13, 2021, at the age of 56 years old in her home in Camp Verde, Arizona.



Tina Irene Cochran (Clingenpeel) was born June 30, 1965, in Waurika, Oklahoma to Roy and Dorothy Irene Clingenpeel (Lovelace).



She will be remembered as a loving daughter, mother, wife, and friend.





She is survived by her children, Christopher Lee Bauserman of Camp Verde, AZ and Kristina Nicole Brown of Terral, OK: parents, Roy and Dorothy Clingenpeel of Terral, OK; brothers, Charles Clingenpeel of Marietta, CA and Roy David Clingenpeel of Terral, OK; her three loving grandchildren, Madyson, Amara and Kaile Brown of Terral, OK and her husband, Wayne Cochran Of Camp Verde, Arizona.





Her ashes are being brought home to Terral where a Memorial will take place October 30, 2021 at the Assembly of God Church in Terral, OK, at 10:00 a.m.





Condolences may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information was provided by Bueler Funeral Home.