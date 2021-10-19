17th annual Sedona Plein Air Festival set for Oct. 23-30

The Sedona Arts Center invites Verde Valley residents to be inspired and experience master artists painting in the Shangri-La of the Southwest.

Sedona is a sublime and stunningly beautiful environment steeped in art history. The Sedona Arts Center dates back 63 years to the founding of Sedona’s identity as an “art colony.”

The community’s iconic and wonderfully creative event — Sedona Plein Air Festival — is a week-long celebration of extraordinary landscapes, world-renowned artists, unique workshops and wonderful free events.

Last year, the festival celebrated the year of the woman at Sedona Arts Center, recognizing the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment. Due to COVID-19 the format has changed to a virtual festival, which led to unique work from diverse areas displayed in our online gallery.

This year the festival is back in-person and embedded in a rich set of plein air workshop offerings. The keynote workshop with Michele Usibelli is scheduled during the festival week, Oct. 26 to Oct. 29 offering a chance to experience the festival work, and special events while studying with a master of the medium.

Usibelli’s keynote address is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Surrounding the festival, plein air workshops are offered as well! At the conclusion of the festival week, Usibell will present special awards.

For more information, call 928-282-3865, or visit sedonaartscenter.org.

