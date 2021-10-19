‘Benefit for our Mother Earth’ event set for Oct. 24 in Sedona

In effort to bring awareness to local water issues with the Verde River, a “Benefit for our Mother Earth: To save the life of the Verde River and her headwaters” is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24, according to a news release.

The event takes place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Posse Grounds’ outdoor pavilion in Sedona.

“This benefit is to help raise awareness about the precious life of the Verde River, as well as to inspire contributions to complete the purchase of the Verde River Headwaters Land Tract, which is home to seven springs that birth the river,” Deborah El’elia Knighton Tallarico said in a statement. “And 100% of the proceeds will go to The Mother Earth Restoration Trust, a nonprofit organization committed to protecting the springs by placing the land tract under a perpetual conservation easement.”

To learn more, visit themotherearthrestorationtrust.world/verde-headwaters.

This benefit will feature a wonderful line-up of local musicians and sound healers, as well as speakers from the Circle for All Life, with Mother Earth Restoration Trust that are hosting this benefit.

The musical lineup includes:

William Eaton (guitar & vocals) and the River Band with Claudia Tulip (flutes), Allen Ames (violin, guitar) Fitzhugh Jenkins (guitar) & Bart Applewhite (bass).

Mystical Dreamers with Peter Sterling (harp), Fitzhugh Jenkins (guitar), John Dumas (native flute) and Nina Starsong (vocal alchemist).

Celia Farran (drum, guitar & ukele). Rama the Avatar with Robacharya (harmonium, guitar & vocals), Eric (bansuri flutes and sitar), Siddhartha (table drums) and Joanna Kraft (vocals).

Nuriya Akers (guitar & vocals) and Teresa Stone (drum, rattle, vocals).

Max Ribner (keyboards, horn & vocals) Steph Orsini – (bass), Sam Frampton – (guitar / vocals), Damian Flores – (drums) as well as Jahni Coyote (didgeridoo & native flute), Eric Zhang (nay flute), Porangui. Valerie Sanjali Irons (crystal singing bowls & drums), Debra Fleeger (Padmani) (crystalsinging bowls), Deborah El’elia Tallarico (crystal singing bowls).

Information provided by The Mother Earth Restoration Trust.