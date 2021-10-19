Blues artist Kat Riggins to headline Sedona Oct. 24

The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance, a nonprofit, is proud to present Blues artist Kat Riggins returning to Arizona from her appearance at the Greater Prescott Valley Blues Festival this past May, according to a news release.

Riggins will be appearing at the spacious Sedona Performing Arts Center on Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. (Beer and Wine available). Tickets available for purchase at NAZBA.com and NAZBA members get a 20% discount.

Enjoy a night of sophisticated Blues with Riggins and the Blues Revival Show. Opening the Sedona show will be the Swamp Poets Duo, Chris Berry and Paul Epoch, past winners of two NAZBA International Blues Challenges.

Backing Riggins are some of Arizona’s top Blues players including Big Daddy D, Darryl Porras on guitar, Dr. Bob Sellani on drums, Dan Miller on keys and Mahlon Hawk on bass.

In 2021, Riggins received a Blues Music Award Nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album from the Blues Foundation, for her album “CRYOUT” and won two Independent Blues awards for Best Contemporary Blues Band and Best Contemporary Blues Album.

She is a powerhouse, dynamic performer, most deserving of these awards and NAZBA is proud to sponsor her coming back to Arizona once again!

For more information, visit katriggins.com or email drbob.nazba@gmail.com.

Information provided by the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance.