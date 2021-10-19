Sedona Heritage Museum set to host Fall Arts & Crafts Fair Oct. 23

The gift-giving holiday season is fast approaching, and product shortages due to COVID-19 and shipping delays are already forecast. One way to work around these challenges will be to shop local and do business with local artisans and crafts.

The Sedona Heritage Museum’s annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, Oct. 23, is the ideal way to keep it local and make holiday shopping easy, according to a news release.

This annual tradition at the museum, 735 Jordan Road, Sedona, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday only. The fair will be set up in the historic Jordan apple packing shed and surrounding historical park.

“This show is an old-fashioned arts and crafts show like were held in the good old days. There will be a large variety of handmade and one-of-a-kind offerings,” a news release stated. “The artist or craftsman sits behind each table to personally tell visitors how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them. Many of these people only do this show or a very limited number of other shows making their items unusual and uncommon.”

At this show customers will find fine art, quilted and fiber art items, wood art pieces, gourd art, baskets, and home and garden decor items of all kinds.

Jewelers will show Native American, beaded, fused glass, gemstones, and other original materials made into jewelry. There will be beautiful wearable art, accessories, quilts and items for children and even pets.

Ornaments, photography, metaphysical wands, metal art, whimsical oddities and gifts galore like, greeting cards, hand-crafted soaps & lotions, candles and many, many other choices round out the extensive selection. One of the soaps and lotions vendors is bringing a baby goat for guests to meet and pet.

This show has matured over the years to over 45 vendors, sold-out vendor space, and a large attendance. Admission to the fair and museum are free all day.

The Sedona Community Center will be serving lunch on site including a vegetarian option, so attendees can stay through lunch. Lunch proceeds benefits the community center. In addition to the arts and crafts booths, the museum will hold a bake sale of only home-made goodies from 9 a.m. until they are all gone.

These proceeds benefit the museum. The museum gift shop will also be open for holiday shopping, and will be hosting a clearance sale.

Follow the signs from State Route 89A in uptown Sedona to the Museum and Fair and parking. For more information call 928-282-7038, or visit Sedonamuseum.org.

Information provided by the Sedona Heritage Museum.