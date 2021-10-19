Sedona Humane Society to host inaugural ‘Howl-o-Ween Costume Parade Oct. 24

Tlaquepaque Arts and Shopping Village and their newest pet boutique BowWow Sedona in Tlaquepaque North are teaming up once again to help save local homeless animals at the Humane Society of Sedona by hosting the first Howl-o-Ween Costume Parade, according to a news release.

The event is set for Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. starting at Tlaquepaque’s Calle Independencia and finishing at Tlaquepaque North.

“Late October is a favorite time of year at Tlaquepaque and we are very excited to add to our list of community events a costume parade to benefit local shelter animals,” Wendy Lippman, general manager of Tlaquepaque, said. “It is going to be a lot of fun, and was inspired by BowWow Sedona’s Kathy Louderback. It will feature not only adoptable shelter animals but community members and their beloved pets in fun costumes.”

Registrants will receive a goodie bag filled with holiday-themed items and discount coupons from Tlaquepaque shops and other animal-related local businesses.

Three $100 prizes and trophies will be awarded for the “Doggone Cutest,” “Craziest Canine,” and “Leader of the Packs.” The Artist’s Kitchen Shop and BowWow Sedona will be offering in-store specials the day of the event.

Kids attending the event will even have a holiday-themed craft project to keep them busy when the parade is finished. The Humane Society of Sedona will also have volunteers and staff available with information on how to adopt some of the animals at the event and how you can help support the Shelter’s different programs.

Parade entry fees are $10 for an individual and their pet(s) or $20 for a group, family or business and their pet(s). Also, small wagon-sized floats can be entered for $20.

All can be purchased on the Shelter’s website at humanesocietyofsedona.org/howloween. Please note there is a tiny service charge online with each transaction. All proceeds from the event (aside from the service fee) will go directly to the Shelter to support their efforts to find loving homes for lost, injured and homeless animals.

For more information, contact Kathy Louderback at 928-251-7969, or email kathylouderback@gmail.com.

Information provided by the Sedona Human Society.