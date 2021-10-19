‘Sights, Sounds and Samplings of the American Soldier’ art exhibit at Sedona Arts Academy opens Oct. 20

Sedona Arts Academy presents Sights, Sounds and Samplings of the American Soldier with Robin Slonina on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Sedona Arts Academy in the Village of Oak Creek, according to a news release.

Her exhibit, “We Are All Wonder Women,” will be on display as well as her camouflage body painting of model and Army Reservist Rebecca Woodberry.

In addition, Douglas Taurel will perform a monologue or two from his upcoming production of The American Soldier and samplings of American cuisine will be provided.

Slonina is a multidisciplinary artist whose work includes body painting, sculpture, painting, installation and performance art. Slonina is also a producer and judge on the hit body painting competition show Skin Wars, alongside RuPaul, Rebecca Romijn and Craig Tracy, now in its third season on Netflix. She lives in Las Vegas, where she founded the world-famous event company Skin City Body Painting.

“Like many young girls who grew up in the 1970’s and 80’s, Wonder Woman was a childhood hero of mine. Back then, there were not as many role models for young women,” Slonina said. “In fact, playing superheroes with my sisters always caused an argument, because there was only one female superhero to choose from. I distinctly remember the empowering feeling of twirling into character to embody this strong, righteous and beautiful heroine.”

“As my generation grew up, we never really let her go, and Wonder Woman has stayed in our collective psyches. She has grown with us, and come to symbolize the modern ‘do it all’ warrior woman of today,” Slonina added.

Body paint model Rebecca Woodberry is an Arizona native residing in Sedona who has a diverse background spread across multiple disciplines including health, wellness, technology, athletics, and music. She is also a reservist in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer.

Sight, Sounds and Samplings of the American Soldier with Robin Slonina is Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Sedona Arts Academy in The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR 179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek. Tickets are $45 per person and are available at bit.ly/SSS-American-Soldier.

For more information, call Camilla Ross at 860-705-9711.

Information provided by the Sedona Arts Academy.