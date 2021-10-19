Sound Bites Grill announces a full week of entertainment in Sedona

It’s another solid week of live music at Sound Bites Grill in west Sedona, this time featuring Eric Miller and some of the best performing musicians in red rock country, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. it’s Winaux Wednesday, with Patrick Ki entertaining. Ki is a virtuoso ukulele player and guitarist who creates a groove all his own, perfect for wine tasting and enjoying a laid-back meal.

Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sound Bites hosts its Chill on the Hill event featuring minstrel Eric Miller and percussionist Adrial Zang. This duo plays music perfect for “chillin” on a lazy Thursday night and just hanging out enjoying a meal and live music.

Friday, Oct. 22, it’s The Eric Miller Trio performing from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Eric Miller on vocals and guitar, bass man Troy Perkins and drummer Eddie Barattini. This talented trio takes you back through time playing the songs we have grown to love, with newfound fervor and interpretation. Miller rides the sound waves like a California surfer, and everyone gets into the mood as this solid trio gets people up and dancing, swaying and moving to the songs they play.

Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s the Eric Miller Band again. The trio will be joined by saxophonist Chris Counelis, adding yet another dimension of music to this talented trio. If you like to dance this group lays down a groove that gets you up off your seat and dancing the night away.

Sunday, Oct. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. jazz impresario Dave Len Scott takes the stage. He is a jazz master of song on his trumpet and on the piano. A Las Vegas alumnus, Scott brings years of professional performance to the stage. For those who love jazz, Scott fits the bill.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. State Route 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information, or visit soundbitesgrill.com.