Walt Richardson to perform ‘Café on the Moon’ at OTCA Oct. 23

Arizona Music legend Walt Richardson will perform “Café on the Moon” at Old Town Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Recently inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, Richardson is one of the most endearing, lasting, talented, and influential musicians in Arizona’s history.

Joining Richardson for this concert will be long-time friend and guitarist extraordinaire Hannes Kvaran. Kvaran has played with Richardson since the early days, and adds amazing acoustic guitar sounds and vocals. Also joining Richardson and Kvaran will be two other outstanding Arizona musicians: Marcus Weeden on bass and vocals, and Beth Lederman on keyboards.

“Outside of time-space, in the realm of infinite possibilities of outcome, Café on the Moon is a cyber coffee shop in the quantum field. A place where dreams become realities and where creation is law and love the Intention,” Richardson said. “We step into this café through our heart of hearts, becoming no-body, no-person, no-thing. Café on the Moon is a “once upon a time” space. It is the beginning.”

Richardson performed the opening concert at Old Town Center for the Arts in 2008, and has since played several anniversary concerts for OTCA.

“Walt is a great friend, musician and songwriter, but what I notice most, in myself, and with an audience is - he just makes you feel good,” Co-Director William Eaton said. “He’s a beautiful soul.”

If you like world music, reggae, folk rock, and a touch of the blues, you won’t want to miss seeing Richardson with Kvaran, Weeden and Lederman in the Verde Valley’s elegant Old Town Center for the Arts.

Wine, beer and snacks will be available for this performance. Tickets for Richardson’s “Café on the Moon” concert on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets for the event are available online at showtix4u.com and at Desert Dancer in Cottonwood, and in Sedona at The Sedona Film Fest Box Office. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (corner of 5th and Main) in Old Town Cottonwood.

For further information and upcoming concerts, visit oldtowncenter.org or call 928-634-0940.

Information provided by the Old Town Center for the Arts.