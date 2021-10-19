YCSO Auxiliary Force launches fundraising campaign

COTTONWOOD — Day or night, rain or shine, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary Force answers the call.

The Volunteers in Protection, Yavapai County Jeep Posse, Verde Search and Rescue and the Yavapai County Search and Rescue nonprofit organizations are made up of more than 350 volunteers who work daily to help keep people safe.

Sheriff David Rhodes said he began his career as a volunteer in the YCSO Explorer program when he was 18, and by 19, he was a reserve deputy and was hired full time by age 20.

“So, not only does being part of our volunteer programs benefit the agency in a multitude of ways including offsetting some of YCSO’s limited budgets and resources, assisting with quicker call responses, concluding disaster events in a shorter amount of time, and decrease crime activity in the community, but it also brings value to individuals lives and could very well be a lifelong career if started at a younger age,” Rhodes said Tuesday, Oct. 19.

In 2020, these four groups responded to more than 200 search and rescue missions and hundreds of deputy assists.

The cost to obtain and maintain safety equipment, communications systems, and training usually comes not only from the volunteers themselves, but from tax-deductible donations.

“These organizations assist the sheriff’s office searching for lost, stranded or injured persons anywhere in the county, including cities,” YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene said in a statement. “Our members are often first on the scene.”

With that, YCSO is launching its 2021 fundraising campaign to help keep the auxiliary force operating smoothly.

A few examples of what the volunteers train for, providing 24-7 service in any weather conditions include:

Large scale searches for children and the elderly

Short-haul helicopter rescues

Technical rope and swift-water rescues

Fire and other disaster evacuations

K-9 searches

Patrolling local communities

Vacation home security checks

Wildfire observation and reporting

Dennyse Loll, YCSO volunteer services coordinator, said these volunteers are “not only an integral part of the day-to-day operations at YCSO, but to the larger scale emergencies as well.”

“These professionals train year-round to maintain their skills and high standards, mostly utilizing their own finances to pay for their training, equipment, and equipment maintenance,” Loll said in a statement Monday, Oct. 18. “The volunteer force saves the Yavapai County taxpayers thousands of dollars a year. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office volunteers are vital, to not have them would be crippling to the agency and community.”

DONATE

Mailers from YCSO asking for donations to help the auxiliary force functioning properly are being sent out this week, Greene said.

“Every tax-deductible donation counts,” the mailer states. “Please help us so we can help you stay safe.”

To use mail, please make checks payable to YCSOAF, P.O. Box 12583, Prescott, AZ 86304, or visit ycsoaf.org to donate via credit card or PayPal.

For more information, contact Loll at 928-771-3260.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter and Facebook at @52MediaWorks. Email him at bbergner@verdenews.com, or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.