Arizona Rangers to host Oct. 30 fundraiser supporting ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — Join Arizona Rangers, Verde Valley Company and Sedona Cruz-In on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Village of Oak Creek to help a child have a wonderful Christmas.

Arizona Rangers will be on hand from 7 a.m. to noon at Collective Sedona retail plaza, 7000 State Route 179, to accept donations for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

All proceeds go to families in the Verde Valley to help boost children's morale and allow participants to see law enforcement officers in a non-intimidating setting.

Shop with a Cop is an annual Christmas event organized together with various law enforcement agencies throughout Yavapai County.

“The program establishes goodwill between area law enforcement organizations and families experiencing hardships by providing selected children, referred by public and private organizations and schools, the opportunity to shop with an officer for Christmas gifts,” Arizona Rangers spokesperson Sgt. Jim Moore said. “Recipients, 5- to 14-years of age, are chosen based on their academic effort, crime-free lifestyle, positive attitude and financial need.”

Kids receive gift cards to go on a shopping spree at a local retail store with a law enforcement officer. It also provides an opportunity for the participants to experience the gift of giving, not only will each child shop for themselves, they can likewise purchase gifts for their loved ones.

For more information, contact Moore at 310-872-9421.

Information provided by the Arizona Rangers.