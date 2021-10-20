Arizona Rangers to host Oct. 30 fundraiser supporting ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas event
VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — Join Arizona Rangers, Verde Valley Company and Sedona Cruz-In on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Village of Oak Creek to help a child have a wonderful Christmas.
Arizona Rangers will be on hand from 7 a.m. to noon at Collective Sedona retail plaza, 7000 State Route 179, to accept donations for the annual “Shop with a Cop” program.
All proceeds go to families in the Verde Valley to help boost children's morale and allow participants to see law enforcement officers in a non-intimidating setting.
Shop with a Cop is an annual Christmas event organized together with various law enforcement agencies throughout Yavapai County.
“The program establishes goodwill between area law enforcement organizations and families experiencing hardships by providing selected children, referred by public and private organizations and schools, the opportunity to shop with an officer for Christmas gifts,” Arizona Rangers spokesperson Sgt. Jim Moore said. “Recipients, 5- to 14-years of age, are chosen based on their academic effort, crime-free lifestyle, positive attitude and financial need.”
Kids receive gift cards to go on a shopping spree at a local retail store with a law enforcement officer. It also provides an opportunity for the participants to experience the gift of giving, not only will each child shop for themselves, they can likewise purchase gifts for their loved ones.
For more information, contact Moore at 310-872-9421.
Information provided by the Arizona Rangers.
- Cottonwood P&Z seeks comment on potential 56-unit multi-family development on 6th Street; meeting set for Oct. 18
- Local firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19
- Police: Man claims he was dancing on roadside when struck by car in Jerome
- Photo: 1 sent to hospital after accident near 12th Street, 89A
- Obituary: Miranda Jeannette (Chavez) Espinosa
- 3 climbers rescued by DPS, sheriff’s office after getting stuck on Touched by an Angel cliff in Sedona
- It’s Croptober! Verde Valley’s first legal pot harvest underway
- Obituary: John and Maureen Ruggiero
- Obituary: Tina Irene Cochran
- Obituary: Dr. Joel E. Futral
- 4 arrested in Verde Valley SWAT, PANT operation in Camp Verde; fentanyl, guns found in home
- Tractor-trailer rolls over onto van exiting I-17, killing 1, injuring others
- Cottonwood student hit by vehicle in crosswalk after getting off school bus
- Verde Valley SWAT, PANT serve search warrant on Camp Verde home; investigation ongoing
- First case of ‘West Nile Virus’ confirmed in Yavapai County since 2012, health officials say
- Some 200,000 Arizonans are getting $32 checks from the state. Here's why
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona doctors becoming concerned with ‘Triple Threat’ including coronavirus, flu and West Nile
- 2 Cottonwood residents arrested for alleged car theft, burglary
- Police: 35-year-old woman arrested for multiple burglaries in Clarkdale
- Developer proposes large resort in Cottonwood
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: