Blazin’ M Fall Festival set for Oct. 23-24 in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — The 2021 Blazin’ M Fall Fest is scheduled to get underway this weekend, with fun planned for the entire family, according to a news release.

Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, Cottonwood, is the host of the two-day event Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24.

“Be sure to make a visit and bring your kids, friends, cousins and the rest of the family out for grinnin' great time this weekend,” a news release stated.

On Saturday starting at 11 a.m., the fall fest kicks off with live music, fall activities, a bounce zone for kids, barbeque chicken and rib plates, pumpkin patch picking and painting and much more.

Gates close at 8 p.m. Saturday, then reopen again Sunday at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

“Come on out, enjoy some music, stroll the shops, have a Sarsaparilla - heck you can even ride our mechanical bull, fire a revolver with wax bullets or throw an ax,” a news release stated.

Vendors scheduled to attend include the Go Bananas Frozen Bananas food truck, Wicked Good Food and more. Also, the recently formed Verde Valley Oasis Reptile Ranch and Rescue nonprofit organization will be on hand to educate those interested in snakes, tortoises, dragons and lizards.

Adult and child activity packages are available online at blazin.com/events. The $15 kids package includes all-day access to the bounce house zone, one pumpkin-pick-n-paint and three activity tickets that are good for the shooting gallery, ax throwing (age permitting) and mechanical bull. Adult packages include two drink tickets and three activity tickets.

Tickets are not required to enter the fall festival and can be purchased at the gate.

Information provided by Blazin’ M Ranch.