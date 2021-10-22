OFFERS
Forest officials seeking volunteer hosts for 2022 campground season

Officials with the Prescott National Forest are seeking volunteer hosts for the 2022 campground season. For more information, contact Nina Hubbard, volunteer and partnership coordinator, at 928-567-1173 or nina.hubbard@usda.gov. (Independent stock photo)

Originally Published: October 22, 2021 12:03 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Prescott National Forest is looking for energetic, hardworking, fun-loving individuals and pairs of people to become volunteer hosts on the Bradshaw Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, according to a news release.

The 2022 campground season begins the last week of March for locations opening on April 1, and last week of April for locations opening on May 1. Most locations close on Oct. 31, and hosts depart the first week of November. This is a six-to-seven month volunteer opportunity.

All volunteer host opportunities require:

  • Excellent customer service and communication skills;

  • Good physical fitness;

  • Willingness and ability to clean toilets, fire rings, barbeque grills, and perform light maintenance;

  • Basic clerical skills;

  • Able to practice all required safety procedures, including use of personal protective equipment;

  • Must own camping accommodations (RV/Motorhome/Camper);

  • Hosts are on duty all weekends and have two consecutive days off during the week;

  • Not all host locations provide utilities. Volunteers who can serve without utilities (off-grid) are greatly needed; and

  • A desire to be good stewards of public lands.

Please apply electronically through volunteer.gov. Type “Prescott National Forest” into the search line to find complete information about this opportunity. Apply no later than Sunday, Nov. 7. Telephone interviews will be conducted with selected applicants beginning in November.

If you are unable to apply electronically, or have questions, contact Nina Hubbard, volunteer and partnership coordinator, at 928-567-1173 or nina.hubbard@usda.gov.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

News