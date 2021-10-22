Yavapai County flu shot clinic set for Oct. 29 in Verde Village

COTTONWOOD — In order to encourage local residents to be prepared for the flu season, Yavapai County announced another flu shot clinic in the Verde Valley coming this week, according to a news release.

Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, Yavapai County Community Health Services is scheduled to host a flu shot clinic at the Verde Village Clubhouse, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Dr.

The clinic will be open from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

FLU SHOT BENEFITS

The annual flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the chances that you will get the seasonal flu and spread it to others, according to YCCHS. The more people who get vaccinated against the flu, the less the flu will spread throughout the community.

WHO SHOULD GET IT?

Everyone should receive an annual flu vaccine. Protecting yourself from the flu also protects the people around you who are more vulnerable to serious flu associated illnesses such as: infants, older adults, and anyone with a chronic condition.

DOES IT WORK RIGHT AWAY?

No, it takes about two weeks after receiving the flu vaccination for the antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu. That’s why it’s better to receive your flu vaccination as soon as available or early in the season.

The 2021-22 flu season officially began Oct. 1 and its peak infection time usually comes in between January and March. YCCHS and state leaders have put an extra emphasis on the vaccination because of COVID-19’s ongoing impact.

“Both COVID-19 and influenza are contagious respiratory illnesses that share many of the same signs and symptoms,” Yavapai County Board of Supervisors spokesperson David McAtee said in a news release Friday, Oct. 22. “COVID-19 and influenza can result in severe illness and complications for older adults, people with certain underlying medical conditions, and pregnant women.”

If you have questions about whether you should get a flu vaccine, consult your healthcare provider. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card.

McAtee added that if a Verde Valley resident can’t make the Oct. 29 flu shot clinic date or time work, call 928-771-3122 to make an appointment for an appointment in Cottonwood, 10 S. 6th Street.

