Letter: Support our schools
Editor:
What drew me to the Verde Valley and to Mingus Union High School 15 years ago was the support the school had from the community. This override is a prime example of how our citizens realize the importance of a quality education. The override started back in the 1980’s and it has been continued ever since. A “Yes” vote continues the override at the same tax rate for the past 30 to 40 years – no increase!
What makes Mingus Union High School so great is their robust athletics, arts, clubs and AP courses. The override is used to fund these programs that are so vital to our students and our community. This override helps our students and families not have to “pay to play” any sport or to be involved with theatre. It absorbs the transportation costs so classes, clubs, and athletics can take fields trips to enrich their education and compete in state and national competitions.
With the added funds, we have been able to decrease class sizes and increase student intervention strategies. It has helped our art, theatre, and music programs grow and thrive. Losing these funds will lead to increasing class sizes and scaling back or elimination of programs. That is simply not good for any student or community. I hope you will join me in voting “Yes” on the override to continue our strong tradition and help our students grow and thrive.
James Ball
Cottonwood
