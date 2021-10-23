Obituary: Dorris Lee Davis

Dorris Lee Davis, 95, died on September 22nd, 2021 in Cottonwood Arizona. She was born on February 12th, 1926 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to parents, Pearl and Earl Elliott. Dorris was an only child and lived with her family until marrying her husband, D.O. Davis, in 1948. D.O. and Dorris were happily married with one child for 28 years. After the passing of her husband, Dorris moved to Arizona, to be with her son and family, where she lived for the last 31 years.

She spent many years as an involved member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, donating her time to the food bank and spent her existence loving her family and sharing the warmth of her heart with all those around her. Dorris was very close with her family, and always said family was her greatest blessing.

Dorris lived at Country Care Assisted Living facility for the past six years and was often said to be everyone’s “favorite.”Her loving heart, sweet temperament and feisty spirit won the hearts of all those who knew her.

She is survived by her five granddaughters, Tara Dansereau, Marcie Miller, Jenna Davis, Chelsea Randall and Leah Anderson; her 11 great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, D.O. and dear son, Larry Davis.

