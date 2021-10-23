OFFERS
Photo: DPS helicopter lifts 66-year-old woman with broken ankle to safety in Mingus Mountain rescue

The Jerome Fire Department helped rescue a 66-year-old woman Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021, who broke her ankle while hiking Forest Trail 106. (Jerome Fire Department/Courtesy)

The Jerome Fire Department helped rescue a 66-year-old woman Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021, who broke her ankle while hiking Forest Trail 106. (Jerome Fire Department/Courtesy)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: October 23, 2021 11:53 a.m.

The Jerome Fire Department reported another rescue on Mingus Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021, during which a 66-year-old female broke her ankle on Forest Trail 106, according to the Jerome Fire Department.

Jerome rescue crews had to hike over a mile on rugged trails to reach the woman. “Due to her location, trail conditions and dangers to rescuers,” the woman was short-hauled by a Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter.

The Jerome Fire Department, the Jerome Police Department, The Verde Valley Fire District, Verde Valley Ambulance Co., DPS Ranger and Cottonwood Dispatch all assisted in the three-and-half-hour rescue.

A DPS helicopter hovers over the site where a 66-year-old woman was rescued on Mingus Mountain after breaking her ankle Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021. (Jerome Fire Department/Courtesy)

