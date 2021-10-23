Photo: DPS helicopter lifts 66-year-old woman with broken ankle to safety in Mingus Mountain rescue
The Jerome Fire Department reported another rescue on Mingus Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2021, during which a 66-year-old female broke her ankle on Forest Trail 106, according to the Jerome Fire Department.
Jerome rescue crews had to hike over a mile on rugged trails to reach the woman. “Due to her location, trail conditions and dangers to rescuers,” the woman was short-hauled by a Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter.
The Jerome Fire Department, the Jerome Police Department, The Verde Valley Fire District, Verde Valley Ambulance Co., DPS Ranger and Cottonwood Dispatch all assisted in the three-and-half-hour rescue.
