Fiddler on the Rock & Friends fall season gets underway during the month of October, according to a news release.

Featuring Tyler Carson, the outdoor live music concert will take place every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 16 at Barbara Antonsen Memorial Park, Posse Grounds Amphitheater, 400 Posse Grounds Road, Sedona.

This is an outdoor live music event, so attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.

For more information, email tylerviolin@gmail.com.