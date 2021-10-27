Funeral services for Verde Valley Firefighter Tyrone Bell set for Nov. 1

COTTONWOOD — Firefighter Tyrone Bell, who died in the line of duty earlier this month due to complications from COVID-19, will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 1, according to Verde Valley Fire District Chief Danny Johnson.

Bell, who contracted COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus when coming into contact with patients on a call, died Oct. 18. He leaves behind his wife, Ashli, and his 5-year-old son, Tyson.

“It has been confirmed that Firefighter Bell was exposed from contact with COVID positive patients on duty,” Johnson said in an email Oct. 21 to The Verde Independent.

He was 35.

According to a VVFD release, services for Bell are scheduled to be held Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 700 N. Bill Gray Road, Cottonwood.

“At the request of the Bell family, the church service will be open to family, friends, firefighters and the extended fire family,” Johnson said in a statement. “Services at the cemetery will be private, open to the family, close friends and Tyrone’s immediate fire family.”

A 2004 graduate of Mingus Union High School, Bell initially went to culinary school before beginning his career as a reserve firefighter with the Clarkdale Fire District and the VVFD.

The Clarkdale native eventually became a full-time EMT for Verde Valley Ambulance Company before being hired full time as a firefighter-paramedic for VVFD in 2017.

“A light-hearted and kind friend around the station, Tyrone was a consummate professional when the emergency tones sounded,” Johnson said. “He had an amazing ability to stay focused on treating the injured and not succumb to the pressure of the moment. No firefighter who worked with Tyrone ever doubted his skill as a firefighter – he was the guy you wanted to take into any dangerous situation.”

Johnson continued in a statement, “Tyrone’s laugh was as sly as his smile, his humbleness as true as his heart. Always generous with his time, Tyrone leaves a legacy of quiet gestures made for his community. His absence leaves a void that will never be filled, but will be surrounded by those who learned to live better and love better because of him.”

