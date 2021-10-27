Jerome Fire to host Halloween dance Oct. 30

The Jerome Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 46th annual Halloween dance Saturday, Oct. 30, according to a news release. The annual Halloween dance will take place outside the fire station at the basketball courts by the sliding jail from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 30. The band, Combo Deluxe, is scheduled to begin playing at 8 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, cash only. A costume contest is scheduled to be held with prizes and a full cash-only bar will be on site. “If you leave the event area you may have to wait in line again if we are at occupancy,” Lt. Rick Hernandez said in a statement. All proceeds go to benefit the Jerome Volunteer Fire Department.