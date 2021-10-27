Sammy Davis, Dan Vega ready to rock Bella Vita this weekend

Once again Bella Vita Ristorante is hosting two of Sedona’s finest musicians on their outside patio stage.

On Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Bella Vita Ristorante features the inimitable Sammy Davis and his band.

He dances, he prances, he whirls and twirls, putting on a show each and every time he plays, giving his all in every performance. He is a master of stage craft and his voice is strong and powerful as he rocks through our favorite classic rock tunes in a style that’s all his own.

He is the perfect party performer, and no one sits when he plays because everyone is up and dancing. It’s always a great show and everyone goes home happy after watching Davis perform.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. guitarist singer/songwriter Dan Vega takes the stage.

He is young, poised and ready to play his heart out for the audience. Accompanying himself on the guitar he passionately delivers all the great songs, contemporary and from the past, including soulful originals.

He is captivating and he has become a local favorite here in Sedona. He is a true troubadour who knows his stuff and his audience. Watching him play while enjoying a great dinner under the patio stars is a treat indeed.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 W. State Route 89A, Sedona.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant, visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by Bella Vita Ristorante.