Sedona church to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ event Oct. 31

On Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31, the Sedona United Methodist Church will host their seventh annual “Trunk or Treat” event in the main parking lot between 5 and 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Sedona UMC is located at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, off State Route 179 at the Back O’Beyond traffic circle.

“Trunk or Treat is a fun and safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween,” a news release stated. “Everyone in the community is invited to go trick or treating at the decorated car trunks, receive candy and enjoy the outdoor event. There will also be free hot dogs and snacks for those who need a quick dinner.”

The church invites families to stop by on their way to Trick or Treating at Posse Grounds or other communities. Trunk or Treat is free.

For more information, please contact the church office at 928-282-1780 or visit the church website at sedonaumc.org.

Information provided by Sedona United Methodist Church.